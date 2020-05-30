Double murder/suicide in Henry County

On May 28, 2020 at 7:47pm, the Martinsville-Henry County 9-1-1 Center received a call for a well-being check at 221 Venna Ave., Martinsville, VA. Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the address. Upon arrival deputies were unable to make contact with the individuals that live in the home. At the family’s request deputies made entry into the home and located three deceased individuals, one male and two females.

Through the course of the investigation the deceased individuals have been identified as:

Larry John Cassell, 57, of 221 Venna Ave., Martinsville, VA 24112

Linda Cassell, 64, of 221 Venna Ave., Martinsville, VA 2412

Lois Irene Cassell, 90, of 221 Venna Ave., Martinsville, VA 24112

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke, Virginia has ruled the cause of death for all three individuals as gunshot wounds. The manner of death for Linda Cassell and Lois Irene Cassell has been ruled homicide. The manner of death for Larry John Cassell has been ruled suicide.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.