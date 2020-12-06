Dead body found in Fieldale

On December 5, 2020, at approximately 3:52 pm, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call in regard to an individual who was found deceased in a field beside 977 John Baker Rd., Fieldale, VA. Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and located the victim on the ground. It appears the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. It’s currently unknown how long the victim has been deceased.

The victim is a black male wearing a gray t-shirt, gray pants, and black boots. The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia for identification and an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone having information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276)638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers up to $2,500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of information determine the amount of reward paid.