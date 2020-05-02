CPL Baseball Returns to Hooker Field This Summer

The Coastal Plain League announced today that an abbreviated summer 2020 schedule is planned, with league games beginning July 1, 2020, and the season ending in mid-August. Based on governmental guidance, it is anticipated that Mustangs’ players will be arriving in Martinsville in mid-June for a brief pre-season conditioning and mini-camp, including a number of exhibition games that will be open to the public.

The 2020 season marks the transition of the Mustangs to new management under the direction of Greg Suire, who is also involved with two other CPL teams – the Wilson Tobs of Wilson, NC, and the High Point-Thomasville HiToms, of Thomasville, NC.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Greg Suire this summer and continuing Mustangs baseball at Hooker Field, “ noted City Manager Leon Towarnicki. “Greg brings years of experience to the Mustangs organization and his energy and enthusiasm for a quality experience at Hooker Field will be evident.”

Due to COVID-19 issues, there will be changes to how business is conducted at Hooker Field for summer baseball – seating could be limited due to the need for physical distancing; how concessions are handled may be impacted; and exiting the ballpark at the end of the game may require modifications. Development of a plan of action to address these and other issues is underway and will be communicated publicly prior to start of the season.