COVID-19 all-in-one update

(NEW YORK) — Here’s the latest information on the COVID-19 coronavirus as of 9:35 a.m. ET.

The number of cases in Virginia is 39,342, up from 37,727. There are 84 in Henry County, 48 cases in Danville, 35 in Pittsylvania County, 34 in Franklin County, 27 in the city of Martinsville and 14 in Patrick County.

Latest reported numbers globally per Johns Hopkins University

Global diagnosed cases: 5,518,905

Global deaths: 346,700. The United States has the most deaths of any single country, with 98,223.

Number of countries/regions: at least 188

Total patients recovered globally: 2,253,651



Latest reported numbers in the United States per Johns Hopkins UniversityThere are at least 1,662,768 diagnosed cases in 50 states + the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam. This is more than in any other country.

U.S. deaths: at least 98,223. New York State has the greatest number of reported deaths in the U.S., with 29,229.

U.S. total patients recovered: 379,157

U.S. total people tested: 14,604,942



The greatest number of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is in New York, with 326,764 confirmed cases out of a total state population of 19.5 million. That is the most reported cases than in any other single region in the world. New Jersey is next, with 155,092 reported cases out of a total population of 8.88 million.



Latest reported deaths per state

Visit https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html for the latest numbers.



School closures

For a state-by-state interactive map of current school closures, please visit the Education Week website, where numbers are updated once daily.



There are 98,277 public schools and 34,576 private schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Those schools educate almost 50.8 million public school students and 5.8 million private school students.



The latest headlines

COVID-19 deaths in US approach 100,000 as states reopen

The COVID-19 pandemic as of Monday has killed least 98,223 people in the U.S. and sickened more than 1.6 million others, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. At this rate, the number of COVID-19 dead in the U.S. will surpass 100,000 in the next day or two. The United States already has more COVID-19 infections and deaths than any other nation on the planet. As of Monday morning, confirmed U.S. COVID-19 infections numbered 1,662,768. Brazil is a distant second, with 374,898 reported infections. Despite these numbers, all 50 states have now begun the process of reopening. Over the Memorial Day weekend, reports abounded of people ignoring social distancing guidelines, crowding popular recreation areas like beaches, and not wearing masks. In Houston, authorities say they received roughly 300 social distancing complaints regarding establishments violating Governor Greg Abbott’s executive orders over the holiday weekend that bars reopen at 25 percent capacity while restaurants can open at 50 percent. In Ozarks, Missouri, a video surfaced of a weekend pool party featuring dozens of people crowded in a small area and not wearing face masks. Similarly in Daytona Beach, Florida, police were called to disperse several crowds — with one party attracting over 200 guests that packed a street. In all instances, police expressed frustration over those not taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and possibly facilitating the further spread of the coronavirus. Globally, the virus has killed more than 346,000 people.



WHO suspends hydroxychloroquine tests amid more reports of deaths

The World Health Organization on Monday announced it would temporarily remove hydroxychloroquine from its global study of potential COVID-19 treatments following a report that subjects taking the drug demonstrated a higher risk of death than those who didn’t. The British medical journal Lancet last week reported subjects taking hydroxychloroquine demonstrated a higher risk of death and heart problems. Other studies have also shown similar results. President Trump has repeatedly touted hydroxychloroquine as a drug that can both treat and prevent COVID-19, despite no solid evidence to support those claims. The president also recently claimed he had taken the drug with the approval of the White House physician as a COVID-19 preventative. Hydroxychloroquine is widely prescribed to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.



Two Missouri hair stylists worked while positive with COVID-19; at least 140 potentially exposed

Two stylists working at a Great Clips hair salon in Springfield, Missouri, worked earlier this month while displaying symptoms of COVID-19 infection and were later confirmed to be sick with the virus. The Springfield News-Leader reports the Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced Friday that the first stylist, who wasn’t named, had served some 84 clients in eight days from May 12-20, and had also visited at least four local businesses during that time. Then on Saturday, officials announced that a second, unnamed stylist at the same Great Clips location had also tested positive for COVID-19 and had seen at least 56 clients from May 16-20. The health department said all of the clients were being contacted and would be offered COVID-19 testing. Both the stylists and their clients were reportedly wearing face coverings at the time of potential exposure. The news comes as states continue to allow businesses to re-open, while experts warn we could see a resurgence of the coronavirus in the next several weeks because of it.



Good news!

Knicks legend Patrick Ewing released from hospital following COVID-19 diagnosis

Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball coach and NBA Hall of Fame legend Patrick Ewing is back at home and recovering after spending the weekend hospitalized with COVID-19. Ewing’s son, Patrick Ewing Jr., tweeted Monday, in part, “My father is now home and getting better. We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow CDC guidelines.” The elder Ewing, who’s 57, announced Friday that he’d tested positive for COVID-19, saying in a statement reported by ESPN, “This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. …I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the health care workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine, and we will all get through this.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved. Martinsville Media contributed to this report.