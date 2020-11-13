County Mourns Death of General Registrar

Elizabeth Stone Was the Longest Serving Registrar in Virginia

Henry County –- If you voted anytime in Henry County in the last 45 years, General Registrar Elizabeth Stone made sure it was counted.

Stone became ill in recent weeks and passed away Wednesday.

“This news deeply saddens us,” said Jim Adams, Chairman of the Henry County Board of Supervisors. “Liz Stone continuously upheld the values of trust, accountability, caring, commitment, and excellence. On behalf of the Board of Supervisors and all of the residents of Henry County, I extend my deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

Stone began her duties as the assistant General Registrar in 1975 and took the helm as the General Registrar in 1979. In this role, she worked mainly behind the scenes to ensure that every candidate for public office was treated fairly, and the elections were carried out effectively and accurately.

Stone’s first responsibility as the new General Registrar was to manage an election for Sheriff pitting James Rodgers against C.P. Witt. Rodgers won the election. Other winners that year included A.L. Philpott to the House of Representatives, Virgil Goode, Jr. to the Virginia Senate, and S.E. Moran, Joel Wilson, Jack Reynolds, Doug Johnson, and Jack Dalton to the Board of Supervisors.

“Liz was the quintessential public servant,” said County Administrator Tim Hall. “She was most diligent about ensuring democracy through constitutionally sound and fair elections. She possessed the highest sense of integrity and commitment. I loved working with Liz and I will miss her.”

During her tenure, Stone carried out twelve Presidential elections, eleven gubernatorial elections, and hundreds of state and local elections.

Stone was the longest-serving General Registrar in the Commonwealth of Virginia, an accomplishment noted by her official Virginia license plate with only a “1” as the number.

“Stone was a true patriot and a strong advocate for democracy,” said Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner. “I never saw Liz when she wasn’t wearing the patriotic colors of red, white, and blue. I remember Liz saying ‘Every candidate who walks through this door, I treat them fairly – and the same, no matter who they are. I treat every voter with the same respect and opportunity.’ She was the mother-figure in our building; she will be greatly missed. “

In memory of Ms. Stone’s service to the locality and the Commonwealth, the Henry County flag will be lowered at all County-owned facilities through the completion of her memorial services.