Coronavirus update

Officials at the Virginia Department of Health say an overnight error is the reason the release of today’s updated coronavirus numbers have not occurred. The number of cases, deaths, hospitalizations and more in the Commonwealth have been posted daily around 9 a.m and no later than 10, but as of late today have still not been updated.

A look at the numbers… the number of cases in Virginia yesterday is at 20,256, up from 19,942. North Carolina is at 12,758, up from 12,256. There are 37 cases in Danville, 34 in Rockingham County, 23 in Franklin County, 20 in Henry County, 16 in Pittsylvania County, 3 in Patrick County and 2 in the city of Martinsville. Nationwide we are at 1,240,578, up from 1,219,555. 1 in 264 people in the U.S. have been confirmed as having the virus.

Thousands of workers in meat and poultry plants across the U-S … sickened by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 … leading some industry insiders to predict it will affect the supply chain … and therefore the price of some meat. Nationwide production of beef and pork is down … and wholesale meat prices are up.

A new analysis by Drexel University researchers shows the pandemic-related job losses in some industries is a lot worse than anyone thought.

Gov. Roy Cooper agreed on Tuesday to ease North Carolina’s stay-at-home order, saying COVID-19 cases are generally stable and testing, tracing and health care supplies improving enough to warrant increased commerce and movement. A new executive order taking effect Friday afternoon that opens many more businesses will replace a more restrictive mandate that Cooper had issued starting March 30. The Outer Banks is expected to be open to the public by Memorial Day weekend.

Yesterday afternoon the Department of Health identified the 20th person in Henry County and a third person in Patrick County as testing positive with COVID-19. In Patrick County that person is a female in her 60s. She is isolated at home and her close contacts identified. In Henry County that person is a male in his 70s. He is hospitalized and his close contacts have been identified. Both have unknown exposure and no travel history.