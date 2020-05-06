City updates information after Governor announces Phase I

Both Governor Northam and President Trump have proclaimed state and national emergencies, and the City has declared a local emergency. Restaurants and bars are restricted to take-out and delivery service. Non-essential businesses are limited to TEN customers at a time. Persons over age 65 are directed to self-quarantine. Citizens are encouraged to remain at home. This order is in effect in Virginia through May 15. Gatherings of over TEN people are prohibited through June 10.

More information on the Governor’s orders, what is an essential business, and guidance on social distancing, may be found here.

City public safety personnel: Police, Sheriff, Fire and EMS, are authorized to enforce the Governor’s orders.

Governor Northam has ordered al K-12 public schools closed through the end of this school year. For detailed information concerning Martinsville City Public Schools, including instruction-at-home, may found here.

The Supreme Court of Virginia has limited operation of Virginia’s courts through May 17:



Only essential or emergency court actions are being allowed. By court order, all persons coming to court will be screened for fever and asked a series or questions regarding travel and any health symptoms. This requirement will remain in effect at least through June 10.

The City of Martinsville has cancelled all events through May 18, which include:

Parks & Recreation Events and Rentals, although City parks remain open to the public

Martinsville Fire-EMS tours/events/public visitors/ smoke alarm and car seat installations

Martinsville Police tours/events and Neighborhood Watch meetings

No new special event permits will be issued

While City Council meetings are occurring on their regular schedule, public comments from the floor are cancelled until further notice. Citizens desiring to comment may do so by emailing the Clerk of Council at kroberts@ci.martsinville.va.us , calling in comments to 276.403.5182, faxing comments to 276.403.5280, or mailing to P.O. Box 1112 Martinsville, VA 24112, Attn: Comments.

Comments must be received by noon of the day preceding any meeting.

Other than Court, City Hall is closed to the public until May 18. After May 18, City Hall will reopen but will be limited to 10 visitors at a time. Visitors will be required to sign in and out of the building. This limitation will remain in effect until June 10. Sign-in and out requirements will continue in effect thereafter.

To the greatest extent possible, citizens should utilize online resources for payments, permit applications, and for any other purpose where online service is available. This advice applies to City transactions and private commercial transactions as well.

Persons still needing to make direct payments or applications at City Hall may use the following methods:

All tax and billing payments: please use online payments, drive-thru window, or dropbox.

Commissioner of Revenue: call 276.403.5131

Voter registration: call 276.403.5122

Utility service connections: call (276)403-5146, or email utilitybilling@ci.martinsville.va.usBuilding permits: call (276) 403-5173

Building inspection requests: call (276) 403-5365

ALL OTHER INQUIRIES: call (276) 403-5180 & use # directory

CITY WEBSITE: https://www.martinsville-va.gov/

All essential City services: Police, Fire and EMS protection, trash collection, and utility services remain in operation but are not open to the public.

The City will not cut off any delinquent utility accounts and will not charge late fees until May 18.

Local food banks remain open.

If a person is in need for food they can text the word “Food” or “Comida” to 877877.

For local charitable resources, citizens in need may call 1-866-211-9966 and provide their zip code, to be given a list of local agencies to provide assistance.

The United Way has a COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund, and will help with bills, rent and food.

Coronavirus testing is available at the Martinsville Speedway, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 noon to 4 p.m.. A referral from a doctor, health provider or urgent care facility is required.

Do not call 911 for non-emergencies. Contact your primary care provider or use available telemedicine resources as the first line of defense.

If presenting COVID-19-like symptoms (fever, cough shortness of breath), calling 911 may result in a recommendation for self-care at home.

Reminder: Symptoms of Coronavirus (COVID-19) can include fever, cough, shortness of breath (symptoms may appear 2- 14 days after exposure.) If you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms or are having an emergency, please call 9-1-1 and answer all questions as prompted. For non-emergency questions concerning Coronavirus, contact the Health Department at (276) 638-2311.

Tips to keep you and your family safe: