Community Calendar

Our calendar is updated daily. Submit your notices to info@martinsvillemedia.com or here.

Saturday, Sept. 5

American Red Cross Blood Drive at Stanleytown Elementary School Gym, 74 Edgewood Drive, Stanleytown from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 7

The Men’s Department of Cherrystone Baptist Association will be having a Fish Fry and Bake Sale. There will be chicken & fish sandwiches and plates for take out at Cherrystone Baptist Association, 5551 Tom Fork Rd. Ringgold at 11:00 AM.

Tuesday, Sept. 8

“The Garden” is on display through Oct. 10 at Piedmont Arts. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

A free community meal will be served via drive-thru from 5:30 p.m to 6:15 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 to reserve a meal.

Thursday, Sept. 10

American Red Cross blood drive is at 1-6 p.m. at the Philpott Lake Visitor Center,1058 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett.

Friday, Sept. 11

Stuart Farmers Market is now open for on-site shopping at 8 a.m.-noon. No sales before 8 a.m. For more information, check out the Stuart Farmers’ Market Facebook page or call 276-694-3811.

American Red Cross blood drive is at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Martinsville Elks Lodge on Fairy Street.

Miles 4 Vets Golf Tournament will be at Forest Park Country Club, with registration at noon and tee time at 1 p.m. For more information, contact Mandy Falman at 276-632-6442 or mfolman@southernaa.org or sign up online at www.mile1.net.

Emergency Services Parade to recognize and remember 911 will begin at 6 p.m. in downtown Bassett and travel through Collinsville on Virginia Avenue, through Martinsville on Memorial Boulevard, turn right onto Joseph Martin Highway in Ridgeway and finish at Magna Vista High School. For more information, contact Suzie Helbert at 276-634-4662 or shelbert@co.henry.va.us.