The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has sent a body to the Medical Examiner in Roanoke, but they suspect it may be that of Jeneed Lavita Jamison Valentine, a 58-year-old Ridgeway woman who has been missing since July 3. The body was found in a vehicle at the bottom of an embankment in the Chestnut Knob area of Henry County. The vehicle matches Valentine’s car. The Virginia State Police are investigating, but appearances suggest Valentine may have lost control of her vehicle and crashed.