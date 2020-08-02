Body found in vehicle behind business on Rives Road

On Aug. 1, 2020 at approximately 5:28pm, the Martinsville – Henry 911 Center received a call in reference to an individual slumped over in a vehicle behind The Scrub Board Laundry, located at 2038 Rives Rd., Martinsville, Virginia. Upon arrival deputies located a deceased individual inside of a 1999 Honda Odyssey van.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigators processed the vehicle and conducted a cursory search of the immediate area.

The body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia for an autopsy to determine the identification of the victim as well as the manner and cause of death.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.