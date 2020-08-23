Bassett man wanted after woman found shot in the head

On August 22, 2020 at approximately 11:58pm, the Martinsville/Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call that an individual had been shot at 83 Blossom St., Bassett, Va. When deputies arrived on scene, the victim was alert and coherent with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was identified as Brenda Sue Turner, 46, of 83 Blossom St., Bassett, VA.

Brenda S. Turner was air lifted to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Through the course of the investigation it was determined an altercation occurred between Brenda Sue Turner and Sanford Gregory Millner.

Sanford Gregory Millner, 57, of 83 Blossom St., Bassett, VA has been charged with one count of Malicious Wounding (Felony). Millner is currently wanted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in relation to this incident.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone having information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.