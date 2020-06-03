Bassett man shot to death

UPDATE:

On June 2, 2020 at 11:53am the Martinsville-Henry County 9-1-1 center received a call in reference to shots fired and a vehicle crash on Erwin St., Martinsville, VA. Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Martinsville Police Department, Henry County Public Safety and Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue responded to the scene located at 205 Erwin St., Martinsville, VA. Upon arrival deputies found an individual in a silver 2008 Ford Focus unresponsive. The victim in the vehicle had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Skyler Derrick Bryant, 20, of 140 Primrose Dr., Bassett, VA has been identified as the victim in the vehicle. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia has determined the cause of death to be gunshot wound and the manner of death has been ruled homicide.

Two male juveniles have been charged in relation to the death of Skyler Derrick Bryant.

The first male juvenile, age 17, has been charged with the following:

Felony Homicide

Robbery

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Use of a Firearm in Commission of Robbery

The second male juvenile, age 15, has been charged with the following:

2nd Degree Murder

Robbery

Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Use of a Firearm in Commission of Robbery

Use of a Firearm in Commission of Murder

Possession of a Firearm by an Adjudicated Juvenile Felon

Both juveniles are in the custody of W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Facility.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

Original story:

