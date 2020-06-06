Bassett man dies of multiple gunshot wounds

On June 5, 2020 at 22:38pm the Martinsville/Henry County 9-1-1 Center received a call in regards to someone shot at 7 Grace Dr., Apt. #14, Bassett, VA. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Henry County Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.

Upon arrival deputies found a male individual just inside the doorway to the apartment with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. After life saving measures were attempted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Henry County Department of Public Safety, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Robert Wayne Williams, 39, of 237 Huntington Hills Dr., Bassett, VA.

The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is currently trying to locate a person of interest, Douglas Hampton Gillespie, 25, of 8 Grace Dr., Apt. #3, Bassett, VA.

Through the course of the investigation all other known parties of interest have been located at this time.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.