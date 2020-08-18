New Jigsaw Puzzles Available at Piedmont Arts

Martinsville, VA — Whether you’re passionate about puzzles, looking for a special gift with an artsy touch, or just need something to do while stuck at home, Piedmont Arts’ new jigsaw puzzles are the answer. The 756-piece puzzles come in two designs, Historic Little Post Office and Cliffhanger, celebrating the museum’s Gravely-Lester Art Garden.

“While we’ve all been stuck at home during lockdown, there has been an increased demand for puzzles,” said Finance Director Pam Allen, who came up with the idea to create the new Piedmont Arts puzzles. “It’s a simple, fun activity that can be done at home, and it’s a great way to stay engaged with the arts.”

Allen and local photographer Rocky Wall took the photos which are featured on the puzzles. Allen’s is of Piedmont Arts’ Historic Little Post Office and features the sculptures Lovework by Jessie Ward and Giving Tree by Jeremy Stollings. Wall’s is of the sculpture Cliffhanger by Jeff Fetty, which was commissioned by Will Pannill in memory of his father Bill “Daffybill” Pannill. Both the Historic Little Post Office and Cliffhanger are part of Piedmont Arts’ Gravely-Lester Art Garden.

“A special thanks goes to the Piedmont Arts Guild who supported this project,” said Allen. “They recognized the need for easy, fun activities during this time and provided funding that helped to make this project possible.”

Puzzles are available at Piedmont Arts and online at PiedmontArts.org. Each puzzle costs $25 plus tax. Piedmont Arts members receive a 5% discount. All proceeds from the sale of puzzles will support Piedmont Arts exhibits, events and arts education programs.