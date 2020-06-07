Cheeseburger in Paradise Garden Party Set for June 12

Got a Caribbean soul you can barely control? Then, sail on over to Piedmont Arts’ Cheeseburger in Paradise Garden Party on Friday, June 12, 2020 in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden.

A limit of 50 guests will be allowed at this Jimmy Buffet-themed party, where the margaritas are cold, the music is easy and the cheeseburgers are Heaven on Earth with an onion slice.

The event will feature live music by Donnie Fitzgerald, complimentary cheeseburgers and fixings and a cash bar with beer, wine and margaritas. Don your finest island gear and kick back; Cheeseburger in Paradise is your official license to chill.

“We are excited to move forward with our annual Garden Party,” said Executive Director Heidi Pinkston. “We will be adhering to all safety guidelines set out by the governor. We have limited the number of allowed guests, there will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the Art Garden and all guests will be encouraged to practice social distancing. We know people are looking forward to getting out of the house and enjoying the summer, but safety must remain a primary concern.”

Guests should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. No one under 21 permitted. In the case of rain, the Garden Party will be canceled.

Admission is $20 for ages 21 and up only. Tickets are on sale now at PiedmontArts.org.