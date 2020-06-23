Tina Fey responds to ’30 Rock’ blackface episodes being removed

Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- Tina Fey, co-producer Robert Carlock, and NBCUniversal have banded together to have four episodes of 30 Rock that contain blackface removed from streaming and syndication.

In a note obtained by Variety, Fey explained the reasoning behind the successful request, which resulted in the episodes becoming unavailable for purchase, streaming, or played via reruns.

"As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation," the 50-year-old actress wrote.

"I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologize for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honoring this request," she concluded.

Out of the four episodes being removed, two feature Jon Hamm in blackface and two feature Jane Krakowski's character Jenna in blackface.

The episodes are "Believe In The Stars" (season 3, episode 2), "Christmas Attack Zone" (season 5, episode 10), "Live from Studio 6H" (season 6, episode 19), and "The Live Show" (season 5, episode 4).

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.