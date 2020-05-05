2020 Patrick County Agricultural Fair is ON!

The Rotary Club of Stuart is planning for an exciting fair September 22-26. If you would like your business featured in this year’s fair book or wish to reserve a booth, copy and fill out the attached contract and send to hazelwoodtrucking@embarqmail.com.

For more information on ads, please contact Patty Hazelwood at 276-694-7718, and for booth information, contact B Clark at 276-694-3772.

The deadline to reserve the same booth as last year has been extended to May 15. With your booth reservation you will receive an invitation to our famous VIP Night September 21 where you can network with other business owners and leaders in the community.

See you at the fair!