Schools starting to cancel classes amid COVID-19 concerns

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — Some school districts and universities that decided to allow in-person learning this year are starting to reverse their orders following a rise in cases among students and teachers.

One Arizona school district opted to close only after 109 employees, including teachers and office staff, refused to come into work.

The J. O. Combs Unified School District. located in Pinal County, wrote to parents on Friday that “Due to these insufficient staffing levels, schools will not be able to re-open on Monday as planned” saying that the decision was caused by “a high volume of staff absences for Monday citing health and safety concerns.”

Meanwhile, three schools in Georgia have shuttered after 25 confirmed cases were reported and 500 students were placed in quarantine. Creekview High School in Canton, Georgia will be closed until the end of August after opening August 3.

Lastly, the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill has canceled all in-person classes after 177 students went into isolation and an additional 349 went into quarantine.