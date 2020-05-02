Martinsville and Henry County schools to receive over $3 million in CARES Act money

Virginia public schools will receive $238.6 million in federal funding under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security Act. 90% of the funding will go to the commonwealth’s school divisions.

Amounts for each division are based on the formula used to allocate funding for schools under Title I of the Every Student Succeeds Act. Ten percent is reserved for statewide efforts to expand distance learning.

Of the allotted amount, Henry County Public Schools will receive $2,128,914.30 and Martinsville City Public Schools will receive $939,212.89.