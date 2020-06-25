Henry County School Board set out plans for new school year

On Thursday, in a 6-1 vote, the Henry County School Board approved its plan for the new school year, which now needs to be approved by the Virginia Department of Education.

According to the plan: Students would attend school in-person two days a week. Three days a week, they would attend in a virtual manner. Parents will also have the option of having their children learn 100% virtually Students and staff will undergo daily health screenings.

The school division’s technology team is working to ensure access to the internet outside of each of our schools for families who need to take advantage of the internet in their community.

Students will also be able to check out MiFi devices if they need internet support at home.