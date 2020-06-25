FC Middle School principal names Director of Student Support Services

The School Board of Henry County approved the Superintendent’s recommendation to fill one administrative position at their June 25 meeting.

Mr. Matthew Woods will be Director of Student Support Services. Woods, who currently serves as principal of Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School, previously served students in Georgia and in Roanoke City Public Schools as a professor and administrator, as well as serving the students of Bassett High School as a teacher. “I am excited and honored to support the administrators, teachers, students, and families of Henry County in this capacity. Ensuring student safety and helping each of them achieve their full potential is my goal and I am eager to work together with families to help students

exceed their goals for the future.”

The appointment was approved by the School Board after reconvening from closed session.

“Mr. Woods’ passion for supporting each student’s safety and social emotional needs will be an essential asset in his new role. I am pleased to have him collaborate with the school community to ensure that every student has the foundation they need for success,” said Mrs. Sandy Strayer, Superintendent.