Survey says six in 10 Americans considering moving to a less populated area after COVID-19

iStock/AzmanL(NEW YORK) -- The coronavirus pandemic has made us all familiar with the term "social distancing," but for many Americans, six feet just isn't enough elbow room. A new survey says six in 10 Americans would consider moving to a less populated area after their experiences with COVID-19.

The non-scientific poll of 2,000 Americans commissioned by the company Self Financial also reveals nearly 75% of those polled are concerned that society will never be social as it was in the days before the pandemic.

The survey's respondents also admitted that as restrictions are eased in various states, 52% say they'll still be more cautious on public transportation, while 49% say they'll remain nervous about going to a movie theater.

Some 47% say they'll be nervous to return to their local bars and restaurants, 52% will be cautious on public transportation, and 49% will be cagey about entering a movie theater.

Forty-seven percent said bars and restaurants will still give them pause, while four in 10 will continue to be nervous in grocery stores.

Respondents also said the pandemic has made them more careful with money, with 71% saying it's caused them to seriously reconsider their financial planning for the future, and 59% saying the virus has "completely derailed those dreams."

Forty-one percent of those polled are now focused on becoming debt free, 41% were focusing their financials on moving out of the city, and 31% say they're focusing on saving for a car or gearing up to buy a house.

Seventy percent of those polled made dramatic cutbacks to their spending during the pandemic, and of those, 85% say they'll continue to do so after the pandemic abates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.