Stevie Wonder denounces racism: “It’s a sad day when I can see better than your 2020 vision”

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — After celebrating Juneteenth, Stevie Wonder reflects on the current racial tensions in the world as he pushes for the Black Lives Matter movement to take action in an impassioned YouTube video, titled “The Universe Is Watching Us.”

The legendary musician begins by quoting lyrics from his 1973 song “Visions,” as he imagines a foreseeable ending to racism.

“Systemic racism can have an ending. Police brutality can have an ending. Economic repression of black and brown people can have an ending,” Stevie declares. “People can have an ending. A movement without action is a movement standing still.”

Wonder also encourages people to vote: “We have the power to vote, and we can make a change,” he says.



Though he doesn’t mention him by name, Wonder also mentions previous remarks by President Donald Trump, including calling protesters “thugs” and immigrants “racist.” Stevie says, “One day, you will show that you’re sorry. Because action speaks louder than words.”

Stevie continues, “Black lives do matter and this is not another digital viral trend moment or hashtag. It is our lives, literally. Yes, all lives do matter. But they only matter when black lives matter, too.”

At the of the video, the Motown great notes, “You know, it’s a sad day when I can see better than your 20/20 vision. The universe is watching us. Forget about a hundred, a thousand years from now, what will we have done by this time next year?…Let’s do something. Let’s make a difference.”

