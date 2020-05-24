Martinsville High School graduated 125 seniors on Saturday morning in a virtual ceremony followed by a drive-thru procession. […]
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators have charged and arrested Justin Antonio Hatcher, 30, of 2252 Creasy Chapel […]
The following is a list of forecasted highway projects that may impact traffic traveling in Henry County. Installation […]
This update is posted daily shortly after 11 a.m. This morning the health department said five new cases […]
Four local men and women are behind bars facing multiple charges related to the May 13, 2020 homicide […]
This week, Patrick Henry Community College sent notices to almost 900 students telling them to expect a check […]
Citizens urged to still use other methods besides in-person visits Henry County and Henry County Public Service Authority […]
UPDATE: The Virginia State Police have identified the victim found in the home in the 1300 block of […]
According to a release from Henry County, it was learned late this morning that a worker within the […]
Phase One will begin no sooner than Friday, May 15 RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam signed Executive Order Sixty-One and […]